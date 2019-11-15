Haverling boys soccer primed for state title

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time for more history.

The Haverling boys soccer team (21-0), ranked number one in the state in Class B, is ready for the state final four. On Saturday, the Rams will play in the Class B state semis against third-ranked Skaneateles (15-5). The game will be played in Middletown at Faller Field at 1:45 pm.

This season has been a memorable ride for the Rams, who believe now is the time to show the soccer world what they are destined to be.

It’s been 23 years since the program won a state title. 1996 was the last state championship for the Rams, their only title since the New York State Championship tournament was created in 1978.

Also on Saturday, the Avoca girls soccer team will be in the Class D state final four when they play Hammond at 12:30 pm at Homer high school.

Check out a full preview of both games on 18 Sports.