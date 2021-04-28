Haverling football ready for Section V title glory

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s all or nothing come Friday night for Haverling football.

The unbeaten Rams (7-0) will battle unbeaten Livonia (7-0) on the road in the Section V Class C Championship Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 pm in a clash between two of the top teams in the entire state this spring season.

After the fall season was called off due to the virus, Haverling is grateful to simply play the game. Now, they have a shot at making school history. The Rams will be on a quest to win their first Section V Championship since 2015. Locked and loaded, the Rams are confident going into Friday’s showdown in Livonia.

18 Sports took the opportunity to visit Haverling to talk to members of the team and head coach, Matt Ford.

Make sure to stay tuned to WETM-TV as we’ll have highlights of Friday night’s game on 18 Sports at 11.

