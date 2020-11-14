Haverling & Hornell girls soccer earn playoff wins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local soccer teams rolled to shutout playoff wins on Friday night.

The Haverling girls soccer team cruised to a 6-0 win over North Rose Wolcott at home. The Lady Rams now advance to the Class B semis Tuesday night again Dansville. Hornell rolled over Greece Odyssey 4-0, the Red Raiders will play Newark next in the Class B semis.

Also on Friday night, the Elmira Junior Enforcers earned a 5-2 win over the Skipjacks hockey club in York, Pennsylvania. Elmira returns to action again on Saturday at 2:30 pm in York. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday night on 18 Sports.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
(2) Haverling 6, (7) North Rose Wolcott 0 – Class B Quarterfinals
(3) Hornell 4, (6) Greecy Odyssey 0 – Class B Quarterfinals

USPHL JUNIOR HOCKEY
Elmira Junior Enforcers 5, Skipjacks 2

