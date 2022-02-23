Haverling’s Abrams repeats as Empire 8 hoops player of the year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling’s Jadyn Abrams can add some hardware to her standout career.

The senior forward for Nazareth College has been named the Empire 8 Women’s Basketball Player of The Year for the second consecutive year. Abrams becomes just the fifth player in conference history to earn back-to-back player of the year accolades.

Abrams has had a special year on the offensive side of the court. Jadyn scored 16.2 points per game along with 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She currently leads the league in three-point shooting, scored in double figures 21 times this year, and shot 87.3 percent from the free throw line.

Abrams also earned first-team all-conference for her efforts this season.

Next up for the Golden Flyers (16-9, 11-5 E8) is the Empire 8 Championship Tournament hosted by St. John Fisher College on Friday.

Three seed Nazareth will play second seed Hartwick (18-6, 13-3 E8) at 7:30 pm Friday night for a chance to advance to the Empire 8 Championship.

(PHOTO: Nazareth College Athletics)