Haverling’s AJ Brotz earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Haverling football star has earned this week’s top honor.

AJ Brotz is the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports. Brotz went off in a big win in the Section V semis over LeRoy. Brotz scored one touchdown and had a staggering four interceptions in the Rams’ victory.

Although Brotz and Haverling lost to Livonia in the Section V Class C Championship, AJ made a major impact throughout the season for the Rams.

If you’d like to submit a standout student-athlete email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports


 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now