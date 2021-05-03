Haverling’s AJ Brotz earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Haverling football star has earned this week’s top honor.

AJ Brotz is the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports. Brotz went off in a big win in the Section V semis over LeRoy. Brotz scored one touchdown and had a staggering four interceptions in the Rams’ victory.

Although Brotz and Haverling lost to Livonia in the Section V Class C Championship, AJ made a major impact throughout the season for the Rams.

