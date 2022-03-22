CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team is aiming for a three-peat this season.

The Hawks are preparing for the upcoming season and look to stay atop Section IV. Corning won their second straight Section IV Class A title last year with a 14-9 win against Ithaca. The Hawks graduated a lot of seniors last year but do return some key players such as Ethan Hart, Chris Grimaldi, Dillon Kennedy, and Eric Reazor. “A strong core coming back that are really going to help to develop the younger kids and instill that success and motivation into them and teach them how to win,” said Corning head coach Chris Hogue.

The state tournament returns this season after not being held a year ago due to the pandemic. The Hawks are aiming for a deep run in the postseason. “Sectionals is definitely on the plan but we’re really looking to head to regionals and win that and we didn’t get that chance last year,” said Corning senior goalie Eric Reazor.

Corning begins their season on Monday on the road against Horseheads at their new stadium under the lights at 7:30 p.m.