Even better when you take home the win. Corning grad and Canisius College senior baseball catcher Trevor Henneman connected on his first home run of the season for the Golden Griffs Sunday in a 12-4 win over Iona. The homer secured the win and the three-game-sweep of the Gaels this past weekend.

Henneman was 2-for-4 on the day and also scored two runs for Canisius (14-14). Trevor has started eight games this season for the Golden Griffs and is batting .259 on the season with seven hits and three RBI.

Canisius will head to St. Bonaventure Tuesday at 3 pm. The Bonnies have plenty of local flavor on their team. Brendyn Stillman of Waverly is a senior outfielder, Pierce Hendershot of Tioga is a sophomore infielder and Sayre’s Matt Williams is a senior first baseman for the Bonnies (2-20).

