ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a weekend to remember for a Corning baseball standout.

Trevor Henneman, a senior catcher for Canisius College baseball, earned a MAAC Championship Sunday in the Golden Griffs 9-5 win over Rider University. Canisius won the decisive game of the three-game series punching their ticket to the NCAA D-I Baseball Tournament.

Henneman went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win over Rider. Canisius (29-23) will now play the Miami Hurricanes this Friday at Noon on ESPN+ in the opening round of the tournament. The Canes are the sixth overall seed in the tournament and have a (39-18) overall record.

Henneman is batting .246 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 22 games played this season. Trevor has also started 18 games for Canisius on the year. Currently, Henneman has hit safely in six straight games and in seven of his last eight.

(PHOTO: Canisius Athletics)