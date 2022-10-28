ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A baseball standout continues to rise in the sport.

Horseheads native Henry Jackson has committed to D-I UConn baseball to play for the Huskies. The news comes for Jackson after opening up his commitment process this past summer. Initially, Jackson committed to play at Xavier University in Ohio.

Jackson, formerly of Corning High School, is now attending The Winchendon School in Massachusetts as a sophomore. The prep school is considered one of the top New England baseball programs with over 50-plus major college commitments since 2019.

After enduring an injury last year, the hard-hitting shortstop and pitcher is looking to simply keep getting better.

Jackson made the PBR Junior Future Games in 2019 and 2020. A talent with the glove, Jackson was also clocked in the low 90 mph range on the mound at pitcher. Several baseball scous have suggested Jackson is one of the region’s top talents.

A full Tweet from Jackson on this special opportunity is below. 18 Sports will continue to follow Jackson’s career as it develops.