ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning baseball standout is looking for his next big stop.

Henry Jackson, a sophomore in the upcoming school year at Corning, has decomitted from Xavier University and the Musketeers. Jackson has now opened the recruiting process for the next stage of his playing career.

After enduring injury this past season, the hard-hitting shortstop and pitcher is looking to capitalize and build up his already solid baseball resume. Jackson made the PBR Junior Future Games in 2019 and 2020. Henry is also in the NY State Games starting Wednesday into Thursday.

A skilled talent with the glove, Jackson was clocked in the low 90 mph range on the mound at pitcher. Several regional baseball scouting reports say Jackson’s stock is rising and his future is very bright.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy of Twitter)