High school basketball returns for Section IV

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The wait is over. At last.

High school basketball returns Wednesday night for New York State in Section IV. Area teams are geared up for a season, albeit one that will look much different for the IAC and STAC athletic conferences due to the virus. Early start times for the IAC will take place at 5:30 pm all season long.

The Candor at Waverly girls varsity game will kick off the schedule followed by the junior varsity in the nightcap on Wednesday. The STAC will continue to maintain a traditional start time for their schedule locally, with junior varsity games followed by the varsity in the nightcap at 7:45-8 pm.

The varsity time change is being done in the IAC in an effort to preserve officials in their respective games. Plenty of changes are coming for the abbreviated season, including a targeted 12-game schedule for teams.

There will be no Section IV and New York State Tournament’s this year and fans will not be allowed to attend for the first two weeks of the season. Plus, perhaps most notable, schools can only play games close in county proximity. Traveling beyond a team’s county is strongly discouraged by the state. Masks will be worn at all times in local gymnasiums.

Area athletic departments are providing many live streams for their events to help parents and communities witness the action from home. Stick with 18 Sports as the season begins in New York State Section IV and beyond.