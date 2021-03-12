High school football fan policy in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football games will make their long-awaited return in Chemung County next weekend.

For the first time since the fall 2019 season, local teams will have the opportunity to play in Section IV once again after the virus took away their usual timeframe. Chemung County and Section IV were both idle until this spring finally allowing teams to hit the field again. As this unique season begins, so does a new look for fan attendance.

18 Sports messaged with Chemung County Executive, Chris Moss, Friday in an effort to learn more. Like the later part of the winter sports season in the county, Moss confirmed that football games can have two fans per athlete at games this spring. All proper local health guidelines must be followed, along with the corresponding school and league district policies regarding athletic competition.

This year’s local football schedule in Chemung County is limited to just six games for most teams. Those schedules are subject to change. There will be no Section IV Championship playoffs or New York State Championships this spring as well.

Stick with 18 Sports for more on the local football schedule as the weeks move forward.