ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Friday will be one of the biggest weeks of high school football in the Twin Tiers.

Friday night, #1 Tioga (6-0) welcomes the new #6 team in the state Delhi (7-0) in a battle of the unbeatens in Class D. Kickoff is set for 7 pm and you can watch full highlights Friday night of that big time game on the 18 Sports Blitz at 11.

Plus, Corning travels to Horseheads and Elmira faces a Section III test from #6 and unbeaten Fayetteville-Manlius at home. Full Friday schedule listed below for this weekend.

Friday Night Games – 7 pm Kickoff

#6 Delhi at #1 Tioga

Corning at Horseheads

#6 F-M at Elmira

#6 Waverly at Chenango Valley

Scotia-Glenville at Hornell

Haverling at Attica

Edison at Trumansburg

Jersey Shore at Canton

Central Columbia at Athens

Loyalsock at Troy

Towanda at Tunkhannock

NP/Mansfield at Wyalusing

Wellsboro at Bald Eagle

Cowanesque Valley at Milton