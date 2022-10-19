ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Friday will be one of the biggest weeks of high school football in the Twin Tiers.
Friday night, #1 Tioga (6-0) welcomes the new #6 team in the state Delhi (7-0) in a battle of the unbeatens in Class D. Kickoff is set for 7 pm and you can watch full highlights Friday night of that big time game on the 18 Sports Blitz at 11.
Plus, Corning travels to Horseheads and Elmira faces a Section III test from #6 and unbeaten Fayetteville-Manlius at home. Full Friday schedule listed below for this weekend.
Friday Night Games – 7 pm Kickoff
#6 Delhi at #1 Tioga
Corning at Horseheads
#6 F-M at Elmira
#6 Waverly at Chenango Valley
Scotia-Glenville at Hornell
Haverling at Attica
Edison at Trumansburg
Jersey Shore at Canton
Central Columbia at Athens
Loyalsock at Troy
Towanda at Tunkhannock
NP/Mansfield at Wyalusing
Wellsboro at Bald Eagle
Cowanesque Valley at Milton