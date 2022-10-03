ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The playoff picture is starting to take shape in local football.

This Friday, rivals will battle rivals and the action continues to heat up. Check out the full schedule for this weekend. Make sure to watch all of your highlights Friday night at 11 on The 18 Sports Blitz.

Friday Games – 10/7

Elmira at Corning – 7 pm

Sus Valley at Waverly – 7 pm

Vestal at Ithaca – 7 pm

B-G at S-VE/Candor – 7 pm

Hornell at Attica – 7 pm

Letchworth at Haverling – 7 pm

Towanda at Troy – 7 pm

Wyalusing at Wellsboro – 7 pm

Montgomery at Canton – 7 pm

Athens at NP/Mansfield – 7 pm

Saturday Games – 10/8

Horseheads at East Syracuse Minoa – Noon

Edison at Moravia – 1 pm

Dryden at Schuyler Storm – 7 pm