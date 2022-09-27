ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another packed week of high school football in the Twin Tiers.

This week, defending New York State Champion Tioga welcomes Walton while Horseheads holds homecoming against Owego Friday night. Plus, both Elmira and Corning face tough tests on the road.

Full schedule for Friday night’s 18 Sports Blitz at 11 and Saturday games.

Friday Night Games 9/30

Owego at Horseheads – 7 pm

Elmira at Rome FA – 6:30 pm

Corning at U-E – 7 pm

Schuyler Storm at Lansing – 7 pm

Haverling at Hornell – 7 pm

Walton at Tioga – 7 pm

Towanda at Athens – 7 pm

Troy at Wellsboro – 7 pm

Canton at Wyalusing – 7 pm

NP/Mansfield at Cowanesque Valley – 7 pm

CMVT at Muncy – 7 pm

Saturday Games -10/1

Waverly at Oneonta – 3 pm

S-VE/Candor at Delaware – 1:30 pm