ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s week two of the 18 Sports Blitz and high school football is full throttle.
This week, plenty of area teams will look to kickoff their season with a big win, while others will compete to stay undefeated in the early part of the season. This week’s 18 Sports Blitz Game of The Week will be Newburgh making the trek to Corning Friday night. The Hawks are the two-time defending Section IV Class AA Champs, while Newburgh made a trip to the New York State Final Four as season ago.
A full weekend slate is listed below. Don’t miss The 18 Sports Blitz Friday night at 11 on WETM-TV.
High School Football Schedule – New York
Newburgh at Corning – 7 pm Friday
Binghamton at Horseheads – 7 pm Friday
Elmira at Ithaca – 7 pm Friday
Waverly at Owego – 7 pm Friday
Leroy at Haverling – 7 pm Friday
Vertus at Hornell – 7 pm Friday
Sus Valley at S-VE/Candor – 7 pm Friday
Tioga at Newark Valley – 1:30 pm Saturday
Schuyler Storm at Harpursville – 1:30 pm Saturday
Greene at Edison – 1:30 pm Saturday (8-Man)
High School Football Schedule – Pennsylvania
Athens at Wyalusing – 7 pm Friday
Wellsboro at Canton – 7 pm Friday
Troy at NP/Mansfield – 7 pm Friday
Montgomery at Cowanesque Valley – 7 pm Friday
Towanda at Northwest – 1:30 pm Saturday