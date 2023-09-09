ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back, with a full slate of high school football.

The return of the 18 Sports Blitz was one of the most unique. Several games on the schedule were effected by severe storms, while other games rolled on. In Section IV, Horseheads cruised to another win over Fayetteville-Manilus, while Corning fell to Cicero-North Syracuse. The premiere game of the night between Waverly and Tioga was postponed until Saturday night. In the NTL, Troy continued their hot start against North Penn-Mansfield and Wyalusing stunned Waverly. A full look at the Friday night scores in high school football are listed below:

Section IV:

Tioga 14 – Waverly 7 – PPD,* Will resume at 7 p.m. Saturday night in Waverly.

Liverpool 14 – Elmira 8 – *Cancelled due to weather*

Horseheads 56 – Fayetteville-Manilus 21

Cicero-North Syracuse 48 – Corning 8

SVEC 32 – Dryden 20

NTL Football:

Troy 52 – North Penn-Mansfield 13

Wyalusing 14 – Athens 12

Cowanesque Valley 44 – Montgomery 24

Towanda 21 – Northwest Area 0

Stick with 18 Sports all season long for the latest on high school football in the Twin Tiers. Catch the 18 Sports Blitz every Friday night on WETM 18 News at 11.










