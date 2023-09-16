ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back, with a full slate of high school football.

The 18 Sports Blitz is back for another week of high school football action. In Section IV, Tioga continues their dominance with a win on their new turf, while Waverly, Horseheads, and Elmira pick up wins. In the NTL, North Penn-Mansfield earns Jed Wright his first win as head coach. Troy stayed unbeaten at home, as well. A full look at the high school football slate is listed below:

Section IV Football:

Tioga 68 – Harpursville/Afton 0

Waverly 47 – Sidney 8

Chenango Forks 40 – Schuyler Storm 8

Christian Brothers Academy 49 – Corning 40

Horseheads 28 – Corcoran 6

Elmira 32 – Baldwinsville 29

Unatego/Franklin 26 – Edison 20

Windsor at Ithaca – Moved to 09/16 – 2:30 p.m.

Newfield at Thousand Island – Moved to 09/16 – 2 p.m.

Section V Football:

Hornell 58 – Bishop Kearney 6

NTL Football:

Troy 41 – Wyalusing 7

Wellsboro 26 – Athens 12

Marian Catholic 41 – Sayre 7

North Penn-Mansfield 39 – Northwest Area 15

South Williamsport 58 – Cowanesque Valley 30

Stick with 18 Sports all season long for the latest on high school football in the Twin Tiers. Catch the 18 Sports Blitz every Friday night on WETM 18 News at 11.