The 18 Sports Blitz is back for another week of high school football action and 18 News’ Bruce Juneau made his debut on the show. Across the Twin Tiers, several teams continued their dominant starts to the season in the NTL, Section IV, and Section V. In the NTL, Canton and Troy picked up wins to stay perfect, while Horseheads, and Hornell do the same. A full look at the local high school football scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Football:

#1 Maine-Endwell 43 – Corning 42

Waverly 45 – Elmira 8

#14 Horseheads 49 – Norwich 21

Schuyler Storm 27 – Oswego 24 – Final/OT

SVEC 26 – Deposit 6

Unatego 40 – Newfield 26

Section V Football:

Hornell 8 – Haverling 6

NTL Football:

Canton 27 – South Williamsport 21

Troy 62 – Athens 6

Towanda 20 – Wellsboro 17 – Final/OT

Muncy 40 – North Penn-Mansfield 19

Wyalusing 47 – Montgomery 6

Section IV Girls Soccer:

Horseheads 2 – Elmira 2 – Final

Ithaca 3 – Corning 0

Section IV Girls Volleyball:

Horseheads 3 – SVEC 1

Stick with 18 Sports all season long for the latest on high school football in the Twin Tiers.




