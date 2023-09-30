ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back with a packed slate of games.

The 18 Sports Blitz is back for another week of high school football action and a few rivalry games took center stage. Elmira took down Horseheads in front of a huge crowd. In a rematch on the Section IV Class C title games Waverly bested Chenango Forks with a last second score from Xavier Watson. In Section V, Haverling earned a dominant win, while Hornell fell for the first time this season. In the NTL, Troy and Canton remained unbeaten on their homecoming nights. A full look at the local high school scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Football:

Elmira 8 – #11 Horseheads 3

#9 Waverly 19 – #19 Chenango Forks

#8 Delhi 35 – #9 SVEC 20

Corning 36 – Binghamton 14

Schyuler Storm 42 – Oneonta 7

Ithaca 27 – Cortland 14

Section V Football:

Warsaw/Letchworth/Perry 28 – Hornell 22

Haverling 58 – Bishop Kearney 0

NTL Football:

Canton 47 – Wyalusing 14

Troy 51 – Wellsboro 7

Towanda 27 – Athens 6

South Williamsport 34 – Sayre 6

North Penn-Mansfield 20 – Cowanesque Valley 14

CSFL Football:

Navy 45 – Mansfield University 0

