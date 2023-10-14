ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back once again with another great night of football and soccer action.

The 18 Sports Blitz returned with plenty of high school football and a STAC title soccer game. On the soccer field, the Horseheads girls fell in the STAC title game to Vestal. On the gridiron, Horseheads, Elmira, SVEC, and Schuyler Storm all picked up wins in Section IV. In the NTL, Canton and Troy moved to 8-0 with wins, while Towanda picked up a thrilling win against Hughesville. A full look at the local high school football and soccer scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Football:

#20 Horseheads 20 – Union-Endicott 13

Elmira 59 – Binghamton 8

Vestal 41 – Corning 8

#15 Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 27 – Harpursville/Afton 0

Schuyler Storm 55 – Sidney 14

Section V Football:

ER/Gananda 18 – Hornell 14

NTL Football:

Canton 42 – Athens 19

Troy 51 – Northwest Area 0

Towanda 19 – Hughesville 14

South Williamsport 62 – Wellsboro 20

Muncy 48 – Cowanesque Valley 14

Loyalsock 41 – Wyalusing 7

Section IV Girl’s Soccer – STAC Championship:

#10 Vestal 3 – Horseheads 0

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on local high school sports in the Twin Tiers.