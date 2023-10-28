ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back to wrap up the local high school football regular season.

The 18 Sports Blitz returned with a huge slate of high school football, wrapping up the regular season. In addition, high school soccer sectional titles were on the line and Elmira College hockey opened their season. On the gridiron, Tioga, Waverly, Corning, and the Schuyler Storm picked up wins in Section IV. In the NTL, Troy rolled past Canton in the “Old Shoe Game,” while Athens defeated Sayre in the “Rusty Rail Game.” On the soccer field, Watkins Glen and Haverling claim consecutive section titles in girl’s soccer. Haverling’s title, accounts for their 4th straight.

A full look at the football, soccer, and hockey scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Football:

Corning 29 – Horseheads 20

Union-Endicott 28 – Elmira 22

#1 Tioga 63 – Newark Valley 6

#5 Waverly 62 – Oneonta 12

Bainbridge-Guilford 25 – SVEC 18

Section V Class B Playoffs:

#3 Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 33 – #6 Hornell 6

NTL Football:

Troy 52 – Canton 0

Athens 42 – Sayre 14

North Penn-Mansfield 21 – Wellsboro 6

Wyalusing 15 – Towanda 14

CSFL Football:

St. Thomas Aquinas 34 – Mansfield University 0

Section IV Class C Girl’s Soccer Championship:

Watkins Glen 1 – Trumansburg 0

Section V Class B Girl’s Soccer Championship:

Haverling 2 – Mynderse 0

NCAA Division III Men’s Hockey:

Elmira College 3 – Nazareth 2

NCAA Division III Women’s Hockey:

#6 Adrian 3 – #12 Elmira College 2 – Final/OT

For the latest on local high school and college sports in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.