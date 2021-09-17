18 Sports Blitz 9/17 – Horseheads outlasts Elmira in overtime

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back with a huge slate of games across the Twin Tiers.

All eyes were on the new Horseheads football stadium as the Blue Raiders welcomed rival Elmira. Elmira came into the game looking to avenge a loss against Horseheads in the spring season, which marked the first time ever that Horseheads defeated Elmira as the Express. The game between the two old rivals did not disappoint. Both teams traded the lead until the Blue Raiders scored a late touchdown to send the game to overtime. The Blue Raiders would come out on top 17-14, over the Express and beat them with a field goal by senior Ben Massengale.

Horseheads and Elmira took a lot of the attention on the local football scene, but plenty of action was raging on across the area, check out the scores below:

Section IV

Horseheads 17 – Elmira 14 F/OT

Tioga 27 – WG/OM 14

Waverly 17 – Chenango Valley 7

NTL

Canton 55 – Wyalusing 20

Troy 35 – North Penn/Mansfield 0

South Williamsport 7 – Athens 0

Sayre 36 – Montgomery 16

Milton 42 – Towanda 8

Muncy 42 – Cowanesque Valley 21

Section V

Haverling 24 – Penn Yan/Dundee 18

Le Roy 38 – Hornell 0

Section V Soccer

Haverling 6 – Penn Yan 0

For more stats, scores, and local sports coverage stick with 18 Sports on-air and online.