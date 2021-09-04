williams banner

18 Sports Blitz – Waverly and Haverling return, plus NTL week two

High School Football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back again with plenty more football action in the Twin Tiers.

Check out some of the best highlights and updates in this week of action. Week two saw more NTL action, plus the return of Waverly and Haverling. Waverly hosted East Syracuse-Minoa, while Haverling took on Midlakes. Check out all the results from around the Twin Tiers:

Waverly 31 – East Syracuse-Minoa 7

Haverling 48 – Midlakes 13

North Penn/Mansfield 28 – Wyalusing 18

Wellsboro 17 – South Williamsport 7

Troy 12 – Athens 0

Canton 52 – Towanda 0

Muncy at CMVT (9/4)

Sayre at Cowanesque Valley (9/4)

Stick with 18 Sports and mytwintiers.com/sports for all of your updates on football across the area.

