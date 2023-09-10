ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly and Tioga football shocked the Twin Tiers with a game for the ages on Saturday night.

Take a look back at the match up between the back-to-back Section IV Class D state champion Tioga Tigers and defending Section IV Class C champion Waverly Wolverines. 18 Sports’ cameras captured the thrilling 2nd half of the game, which spanned 2 days, due to a weather delay. A full recap of Tioga’s 23-17 overtime win can be found at this link.

Stick with 18 sports for the latest on Tioga and Waverly football all season long.