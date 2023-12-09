ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three of the areas’ best on the gridiron and in the classroom have been nominated for one of the top football honors in Chemung County.

The newest list of nominees for the Ernie Davis Award were revealed at the Arnot Mall, on Saturday. Three standout seniors from Horseheads, Edison, and Elmira will now have a chance to win the prestigious award presented by the Elmira Kiwanis Club. This year’s nominees are Elmira’s Evan Garvin, Edison’s Brycen Guinnip, and Horseheads’ Bradock Salisbury. The winner will be voted on by local coaches, athletic directors, and media members.

Elmira’s Garvin led the Express to a Section IV Class AA title, scoring 16 touchdowns and recording exactly 1,000 yards of total offense on the season. The standout quarterback and linebacker was able to produce a stellar season despite battling injuries and a weather shortened game. Off the field, the impressive athlete shares his knowledge, working with the Elmira youth sports camps. For Garvin, to be mentioned in the same sentence as Ernie Davis is a major honor.

“I admire everything he was able to accomplish on and off the field, said Garvin. He is a legend around here and it’s huge to be nominated for this great honor.”

Edison’s Brycen Guinnip played a major role in the Spartans run heavy offense in 2023. The two-way tackle allowed Edison to rack up over 1,400 yards rushing on offense. Like he does on the gridiron, Guinnip plays a major role in the classroom. The standout tackle and honors student is a BOCES New Visions member and a part of Edison’s project graduation. Guinnip shared that growing up locally makes him feel incredibly honored to be nominated for the Ernie Davis Award.

“Growing up in Chemung County, there are a lot of kids that want to be Ernie Davis, said Guinnip. He is a huge name in the area and just growing up and being nominated for an award that says I’m some of what he was, is a big deal to me.”

Horseheads’ Bradock Salisbury was a steady force for the Blue Raiders. Behind 1,040 total yards and 13 touchdowns, Horseheads was able to rely on Salisbury in the backfield. The stellar running back and safety helped the Blue Raiders to an appearance in the Section IV Class A final. Off the field, the standout senior achieved a 93 average in the classroom, while volunteering with the Arctic League, Horseheads Animal Shelter, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, and several youth sporting events. Salisbury shared that he is honored by the nomination and is thrilled to be rewarded for his hard work on the field and in the classroom.

“It’s just emotional because I have worked so hard, said Salisbury. I’ve played other sports, but to focus on this sport and get better is a big reward. It means a lot with all of the time my family has put into it, it just feels good.”

The winner of the 2023 Ernie Davis Award will be announced on Thursday, December 14th at the Elmira Kiwanis Club luncheon at the Clarion Inn in Elmira.