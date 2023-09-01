ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football returned in full force, kicking-off the weekend.

Section IV and V teams returned to the gridiron in addition to the 2nd week of action in the NTL. Horseheads and Hornell earned big wins to open their season, while two NTL coaches earned their first wins with their teams. Former Troy Head Coach Rich Rogers claimed his first win at the helm of Wyalusing, while Shawn Bradley earned his first with Athens. Below is a full look at your local high school football scoreboard:

Section IV:

Horseheads 56 – Columbia 34

Section V:

Hornell 30 – Livonia 21

Le Roy 43 – Haverling 6

NTL Football:

Canton 42 – North Penn-Mansfield 13

Wellsboro 14 – Muncy 13

Athens 28 – Cowanesque Valley 22

Troy 38 – Montoursville 7

Milton 27 – Towanda 0

Wyalusing 45 – Sayre 0

Stick with 18 Sports all season long for the latest on high school football in the Twin Tiers.