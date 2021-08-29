High School Football Season Preview: Edison Spartans

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Edison Spartans spring football season was one they would like to leave in the past.

The Spartans went 0-5 in 8-man football in the spring, but are now ready to rebound. As Edison football prepares for this coming fall season, they are feeling optimistic about their team.

Edison Head Coach Kyle Erickson believes the short offseason will help his team for the fall. “There really wasn’t any down time, We didn’t lose any kids. If they played spring sports they still made the workouts in the spring too,” said Erickson.

Edison opens there fall season early and on the road. Despite the potentially challenging start, the Spartans players are just happy to be back on the field. “All of us are just excited to be back for a normal football season,” said senior running back and corner back Noah Bennett.

The Edison Spartans will travel to Newfield to start their season on Wednesday, September 8th at 7:00 p.m.