ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High School Football took over on Saturday, throughout the Southern Tier.

Section IV high school football powerhouses were back in action on Saturday. Tioga and Waverly dominated in their week zero doubleheader at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, while the Schuyler Storm fell in a defensive battle with Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. Below is a full look at local football results in Section IV and at the college level.

Section IV:

Waverly 41 -Honeoye Falls-Lima 19

Tioga 42 – Burke Catholic 6

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 12 – Schuyler Storm (WG/OM) 6

NCAA Division I Football:

Syracuse 65 – Colgate 0

#7 Penn State 38 – West Virginia 15

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school football in the Twin Tiers.