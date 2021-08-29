NTL Football continues with a strong second day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Football in the Northern Tier raged on through Saturday night.

Following an eventful Friday in the NTL football scene, a few games needed to be made up, other played on schedule, and one moved even farther away.

After being delayed due to weather the Troy Trojans opened their season against Bald Eagle at Alparon Park, while Wellsboro took on Montoursville, and North Penn-Mansfield traveled to Canton. All of those games went final on Saturday night, but one did not. Friday night’s contest between Cowanesque Valley and South Williamsport was suspended at the half due to lightning. The Indians will now return to South Williamsport on Monday to finish the second half of the game.

Here is your Saturday NTL recap:

Bald Eagle 20 – Troy 0

Montoursville 42 – Wellsboro 21

Canton 48 – North Penn-Mansfield 7

South Williamsport 13 – Cowanesque Valley 0 *will resume 8/30 at 6:00 p.m.

Stick with 18 Sports and mytwintiers.com/sports for all the latest on NTL Football!