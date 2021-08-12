NTL Season Preview: Athens Wildcats

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Coming off a 5-2 season the Athens Wildcats are looking forward to what’s hopefully a more normal football season.

Head coach Jack Young says his team has 36 players returning from last year and that they’ve put in a good offseason in preparation for 2021. This year he hopes to have a more normal schedule after missing teams like Wellsboro last season due to the pandemic.

“Our schedule is not a cakewalk by any means,” said Young. “Our schedule is challenging week after week and we want to build off what we did last year.”

Runningback/cornerback Shayne Reid said he’s glad to have a senior year where he can play on an experienced team.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Reid. “I’m definitely going to give my heart out every single play and give it my all.”