NTL Season Preview: Cowanesque Valley Indians

COWANESQUE VALLEY, Pa (WETM) – The Cowanesque Valley Indians are ready to get back on the gridiron.

Cowanesque Valley had a 2-5 record last season, but believes they have momentum after closing out last season with two wins in a row. “We ended the season on a two game win streak, I think that will carry through and boost our confidence” said Cowanesque Valley senior guard and linebacker Michael Sipps.

Cowanesque Valley Head Coach Mike Schmitt says his confident heading into this season because of their experience and ability to adapt after injuries last season. “We had an injury to our staring quarterback, so we had to generate a new one and we’ve been able to build off of that,” said Schmitt.

The Indians kick off their season this Friday on the road against South Williamsport at 7:00 p.m.