Senior Sendoff: Ethan Simpson, Elmira Express

(WETM) – 18 Sports is honoring athletes from the Class of 2020 each weeknight in our newest segment, Senior Sendoff.

Today we’re recognizing Ethan Simpson, a running back for the Elmira Express.

In October Simpson won the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week after he ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns as Elmira defeated Binghamton at home 63-35.

