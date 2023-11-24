CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga football will play for a third consecutive state crown.

Tioga football rolled past 2nd ranked and unbeaten Clymer/Sherman/Panama, punching their ticket to a 3rd-straight state title game. On Friday, the unbeaten Tigers defeated C-S-P 63-16 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School thanks to an offensive explosion. Tioga’s 63 points accounts for the most points ever scored against C-S-P, since the schools combined. Tioga’s 39th win in a row will give them a chance at a 3rd-consecutive state championship, as well as their 4th title dating back to 2015.

On the field, the Tigers stormed out of the gates with 3, 1st half scores by Drew Macumber and a 46-yard pick-6 from Karson Sindoni. In the 2nd half, Tioga continued to pour on the points. Tioga’s Evan Sickler hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Caden Bellis, then Ousmane Duncanson broke off a 63-yard touchdown run. Minutes later, Bellis added the 49th points of the game with a 53-yard touchdown run. In the final frame, the Wolfpack would get their first points with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. With a 49-8 lead, Tioga’s Macumber would score his 4th touchdown of the day, in addition to over 200 yards rushing. After the Macumber score, Jonah Lamb added another touchdown.

Tioga will now look to win their 3rd-straight state championship, next Saturday at noon. The Tigers will battle 3rd ranked Stillwater out of Section 2, at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.