ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool is headlining this year’s NTL football awards, as large school player of the year.
Towanda standout quarterback Riley Vanderpool was named NTL football large school player of the year, on Wednesday. In addition, Canton’s Hudson Ward claimed defensive player of the year honors. Following a run to the PIAA District IV final, Troy quarterback Evan Woodward earned the offensive player of the year nod, while Jed Feldmeier took home the lineman of the year award, and the Trojan coaching staff claimed the league’s top honor.
In the NTL small school division, Muncy and South Williamsport swept all of the yearly honors, but several Cowanesque Valley and Sayre players earned all-star selections. Cowanesque Valley’s Aspyn Dennis earned selections to both, the offensive and defensive first teams for his play on the line. Joining Dennis on the defensive first team is defensive back Fletcher Good, who was also selected as a second team all-star for his play at running back. Offensive lineman Sawyer Douglas and linebacker Keegan Lane also represent the Indians on the NTL second team. Sayre’s William Crossett was the team’s lone representative on the first team, as a punter. The Redskins earned several second team selections, including Crossett (for kicking), tight end Karter Green, linebacker Kade Bennett, and two selections for Nicholas Pellicano, as a wide receiver and defensive back.
On the NTL large school teams, local schools filled the all-star rosters. A full look at the first and second teams, as well as the honorable mention team is listed below:
Offense:
QB:
1st Team:
Evan Woodward- Troy
2nd Team:
Riley Vanderpool – Towanda
Honorable Mention:
Karson Dominick- North Penn-Mansfield
Connor Davidson- Athens
RB:
1st Team:
Clayton Smith- Troy
Ayden Hunsinger- Wyalusing
2nd Team:
Hudson Ward- Canton
Jackson Taylor- Troy
Ryder Bowen-Wellsboro
Cale Wagner- North Penn-Mansfield
Honorable Mention:
Mason Higley- Towanda
Casey God- Wyalusing
Dylan Johns- Wyalusing
Cooper Robinson- Athens
WR:
1st Team:
Camryn Harwick- Troy
Lincoln Chimics- Troy
Holden Ward- Canton
2nd Team:
Tahshin Garner- Towanda
Luke Kreger- North Penn-Mansfield
Aydin Holcomb- Canton
Honorable Mention:
Zach Colton- Canton
Sean Peters- Athens
TE:
1st Team:
Brendan Gilliland- Troy
2nd Team:
Hayes Campbell- Wellsboro
Honorable Mention:
Michael Davis- Canton
OL:
1st Team:
Shaun Wood- Troy
Jed Feldmeier- Troy
Varrius Farrell- Towanda
Josh Nittinger- Athens
Will McBride- Wyalusing
2nd Team:
Rylan Sakers- Canton
Avery Sens- Troy
Hayden Stevens- Wellsboro
Sawyer Robinson- Towanda
Brenden Comstock- Athens
Honorable Mention:
Nate Polzella- Athens
Michael Beers- Canton
Dante Hatton- Wyalusing
Kicker:
1st Team:
Brady Spalding-Troy
2nd Team:
Alexis McRoberts- Canton
Honorable Mention:
Olivia Haley- Wyalusing
Jack Wheaton- Towanda
Utility/Athlete:
1st Team:
Mason Smith- Troy
2nd Team:
Ben Fitch- Canton
Honorable Mention:
Ayden Hunsinger- Wyalusing
Cooper Shaw- North Penn-Mansfield
Rylee Sluyter-Towanda
Defense:
DE:
1st Team:
Michael Davis- Canton
Hayes Campbell- Wellsboro
2nd Team:
Varrius Farrell- Towanda
Cooper Shaw- North Penn-Mansfield
Honorable Mention:
Kaden Parrish- Athens
Eason Teribury- Troy
DT:
1st Team:
Mason Harold- Canton
Avery Sens- Troy
Billy Rosanelli- Troy
2nd Team:
Josh Nittinger- Athens
Tim Parker- Towanda
Honorable Mention:
Hayden Steves- Wellsboro
Brenden Comstock – Athens
Karson Sipley- Athens
LB:
1st Team:
Hudson Ward- Canton
Ryder Bowen- Wellsboro
Jack Burbage- Troy
Ayden Hunsinger- Wyalusing
2nd Team:
Sawyer Robinson- Towanda
Brendan Gilliand- Troy
Jackson Taylor- Troy
Casey God- Wyalusing
Honorable Mention:
Will Gastrock- Wellsboro
Connor Davidson- Athens
DB:
1st Team:
Camryn Harwick- Troy
Holden Ward- Canton
Evan Woodward- Troy
Mason Smith -Troy
2nd Team:
Johnathan Earle- Wyalusing
Lincoln Chimics- Troy
Will Shrawder- Towanda
Cale Wagner- North Penn-Mansfield
Honorable Mention:
Ben Fitch- Canton
Marrek Mascho- Wellsboro
Sean Peters- Athens
Eli Chapman- Athens
Punter:
1st Team:
Michael Davis- Canton
2nd Team:
Johnathan Carl- Wellsboro
Honorable Mention:
Karson Dominick- North Penn
Jack Wheaton- Towanda
