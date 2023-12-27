ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool is headlining this year’s NTL football awards, as large school player of the year.

Towanda standout quarterback Riley Vanderpool was named NTL football large school player of the year, on Wednesday. In addition, Canton’s Hudson Ward claimed defensive player of the year honors. Following a run to the PIAA District IV final, Troy quarterback Evan Woodward earned the offensive player of the year nod, while Jed Feldmeier took home the lineman of the year award, and the Trojan coaching staff claimed the league’s top honor.

Troy’s Evan Woodward claims NTL Large School Offensive Player of the Year and two first team All-Star selections, at quarterback and defensive back.

In the NTL small school division, Muncy and South Williamsport swept all of the yearly honors, but several Cowanesque Valley and Sayre players earned all-star selections. Cowanesque Valley’s Aspyn Dennis earned selections to both, the offensive and defensive first teams for his play on the line. Joining Dennis on the defensive first team is defensive back Fletcher Good, who was also selected as a second team all-star for his play at running back. Offensive lineman Sawyer Douglas and linebacker Keegan Lane also represent the Indians on the NTL second team. Sayre’s William Crossett was the team’s lone representative on the first team, as a punter. The Redskins earned several second team selections, including Crossett (for kicking), tight end Karter Green, linebacker Kade Bennett, and two selections for Nicholas Pellicano, as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Sayre’s Nicholas Pellicano (#9) earns selections to the NTL Small School offensive and defensive All-Star second teams.

On the NTL large school teams, local schools filled the all-star rosters. A full look at the first and second teams, as well as the honorable mention team is listed below:

Offense:

QB:

1st Team:

Evan Woodward- Troy

2nd Team:

Riley Vanderpool – Towanda

Honorable Mention:

Karson Dominick- North Penn-Mansfield

Connor Davidson- Athens

RB:

1st Team:

Clayton Smith- Troy

Ayden Hunsinger- Wyalusing

2nd Team:

Hudson Ward- Canton

Jackson Taylor- Troy

Ryder Bowen-Wellsboro

Cale Wagner- North Penn-Mansfield

Honorable Mention:

Mason Higley- Towanda

Casey God- Wyalusing

Dylan Johns- Wyalusing

Cooper Robinson- Athens

Troy’s Camryn Harwick earns first team All-Star selections, as a wide receiver and defensive back.

WR:

1st Team:

Camryn Harwick- Troy

Lincoln Chimics- Troy

Holden Ward- Canton

2nd Team:

Tahshin Garner- Towanda

Luke Kreger- North Penn-Mansfield

Aydin Holcomb- Canton

Honorable Mention:

Zach Colton- Canton

Sean Peters- Athens

TE:

1st Team:

Brendan Gilliland- Troy

2nd Team:

Hayes Campbell- Wellsboro

Honorable Mention:

Michael Davis- Canton

OL:

1st Team:

Shaun Wood- Troy

Jed Feldmeier- Troy

Varrius Farrell- Towanda

Josh Nittinger- Athens

Will McBride- Wyalusing

2nd Team:

Rylan Sakers- Canton

Avery Sens- Troy

Hayden Stevens- Wellsboro

Sawyer Robinson- Towanda

Brenden Comstock- Athens

Honorable Mention:

Nate Polzella- Athens

Michael Beers- Canton

Dante Hatton- Wyalusing

Kicker:

1st Team:

Brady Spalding-Troy

2nd Team:

Alexis McRoberts- Canton

Honorable Mention:

Olivia Haley- Wyalusing

Jack Wheaton- Towanda

Utility/Athlete:

1st Team:

Mason Smith- Troy

2nd Team:

Ben Fitch- Canton

Honorable Mention:

Ayden Hunsinger- Wyalusing

Cooper Shaw- North Penn-Mansfield

Rylee Sluyter-Towanda

Defense:

DE:

1st Team:

Michael Davis- Canton

Hayes Campbell- Wellsboro

Wellsboro’s Hayes Campbell earns a first team All-Star selection at defensive end and second team nod at tight end.

2nd Team:

Varrius Farrell- Towanda

Cooper Shaw- North Penn-Mansfield

Honorable Mention:

Kaden Parrish- Athens

Eason Teribury- Troy

DT:

1st Team:

Mason Harold- Canton

Avery Sens- Troy

Billy Rosanelli- Troy

2nd Team:

Josh Nittinger- Athens

Tim Parker- Towanda

Honorable Mention:

Hayden Steves- Wellsboro

Brenden Comstock – Athens

Karson Sipley- Athens

Canton’s Hudson Ward earned NTL Large School Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a first team All-Star selection as a linebacker and a second team nod at running back.

LB:

1st Team:

Hudson Ward- Canton

Ryder Bowen- Wellsboro

Jack Burbage- Troy

Ayden Hunsinger- Wyalusing

2nd Team:

Sawyer Robinson- Towanda

Brendan Gilliand- Troy

Jackson Taylor- Troy

Casey God- Wyalusing

Honorable Mention:

Will Gastrock- Wellsboro

Connor Davidson- Athens

DB:

1st Team:

Camryn Harwick- Troy

Holden Ward- Canton

Evan Woodward- Troy

Mason Smith -Troy

2nd Team:

Johnathan Earle- Wyalusing

Lincoln Chimics- Troy

Will Shrawder- Towanda

Cale Wagner- North Penn-Mansfield

Honorable Mention:

Ben Fitch- Canton

Marrek Mascho- Wellsboro

Sean Peters- Athens

Eli Chapman- Athens

Punter:

1st Team:

Michael Davis- Canton

2nd Team:

Johnathan Carl- Wellsboro

Honorable Mention:

Karson Dominick- North Penn

Jack Wheaton- Towanda

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on NTL Football in the Twin Tiers.