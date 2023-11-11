TROY, P.A. (WETM) – Troy advanced to the District IV Class AA football final, while Canton saw their season end.

Troy football rolled on to a District IV finals appearance, while the Canton Warriors fell short of a return to the Class A championship game. Friday night was like any other for Troy football. The Trojans continued their dominant season with a 44-0 shutout of Line Mountain, to punch their ticket to the 2A final. With the win, Troy now moves to 12-0 and has outscored opponents 564-68, but they will face their toughest test of the year for the District IV crown. The Trojans will meet Southern Columbia, this coming Friday, November 17th for the title. The Tigers are 11-1 on the season, having beat Mount Carmel 43-0 in the semifinal after loosing to them last month. Southern Columbia lines up to be a formidable opponent for Troy, as they were the team who eliminated the Trojans from the 2A tournament in last year’s semifinal. The Tigers outscored opponents this year 535-125.

In the clash of power teams, Troy will look to win their first District crown since the 2013-14 season. On the other side of the matchup, Southern Columbia will be looking to continue a dynasty. The Tigers won 22 1A titles in 23 seasons, from 1991 to the 2014-15 season. Southern Columbia continued their incredible run by moving to Class AA and winning 8 titles in a row from 2015-16 to 2022. A Tigers win this season would give the program its 31st District IV crown in the last 33 seasons.

In Canton, a great 2nd half effort from the Warriors fell just short. South Williamsport outlasted the Warriors in a rematch of last year’s semifinal, 24-18. Canton fell behind after 3, 1st half scores from the Mounties. In the 2nd half, Canton scored twice to cut the lead to 24-15 before adding a late field goal from Alexis McRoberts. With the clock ticking near 2 minutes remaining, Canton had a chance to score the winning or tying points. The Warrior drive began with a huge return from Michael Davis, setting up good field position. A few plays into the drive, Canton’s Ben Fitch threw an interception, which was fumbled by South Williamsport and recovered by the Warriors downfield. Following the wild play, the Warriors attempted a hook and lateral play on 4th down, but failed to come up with points. With the loss, the Warriors quest for a 3rd-straight District IV title has come to an end. Canton finished the their season 8-3, dropping 3-straight after opening the year with 8 consecutive victories.

Stick with 18 Sports as the Troy Trojans battle for their first District IV Class AA crown since the 2013-14 season.