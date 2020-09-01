Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour discontinue football program for 2020-21

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour will not be playing high school football during the 2020-21 season due to financial reasons.

Odessa-Montour Superintendent Chris Wood released the following statement to 18 News on Tuesday morning confirming the decision.

Due to the anticipated loss of state aid in excess of $2 million, we are faced with making difficult decisions in our district. After much discussion, Watkins Glen Superintendent Greg Kelahan and I came to the joint decision to discontinue the football program for the 2020-21 school year. We are awaiting additional information on fall sports before making any decisions on our other offerings. I realize that this is a disappointment for some of our students. Our administrators and staff look forward to restoring some sense of normalcy for all Odessa-Montour students as they are able to return to school full time and in person next week.

Superintendent Chris Wood

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour finished the 2019 season 4-5 and won three of their last four games.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now