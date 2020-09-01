Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour discontinue football program for 2020-21

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour will not be playing high school football during the 2020-21 season due to financial reasons.

Odessa-Montour Superintendent Chris Wood released the following statement to 18 News on Tuesday morning confirming the decision.

Due to the anticipated loss of state aid in excess of $2 million, we are faced with making difficult decisions in our district. After much discussion, Watkins Glen Superintendent Greg Kelahan and I came to the joint decision to discontinue the football program for the 2020-21 school year. We are awaiting additional information on fall sports before making any decisions on our other offerings. I realize that this is a disappointment for some of our students. Our administrators and staff look forward to restoring some sense of normalcy for all Odessa-Montour students as they are able to return to school full time and in person next week. Superintendent Chris Wood

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour finished the 2019 season 4-5 and won three of their last four games.

