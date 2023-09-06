ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A true clash of titans on the gridiron is just days away.

Waverly and Tioga football are making their final preparations to go head to head on Friday night. The defending Section IV Class C champion Wolverines will host the matchup against the 2-time defending state champions in Class D. Waverly is fresh off of a 41-19 win over Honeoye Falls-Lima, a game in which quarterback Joey Tomasso surpassed 6,000 career passing yards and 1,500 career rush yards. Prior to Waverly’s win last Saturday, Tioga set the tone with a 42-6 victory over Burke Catholic at Waverly’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

18 Sports heard from both Section IV powerhouses, this week as they get set for their matchup. The action will kick-off Friday night at 7 p.m.

18 Sports will return with the 18 Sports Blitz on Friday night at 11, to highlight the clash of section power teams and a full slate of games around the Twin Tiers.