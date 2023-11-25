CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly football’s journey to a state championship will continue.

Waverly football advanced to their first state title game with a dominant win over Salamanca 42-0, in Saturday’s Class C state semifinal. The Wolverines fought off a slow start at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, scoring their first points of the game in the 2nd quarter. Following a blocked punt, Waverly’s Joey Tomasso shook off a minor knee injury from the regional round and punched in a QB sneak for 6. Tomasso’s score seemed to inspire the Wolverines offense. 6 minutes after the first score, Waverly would finish off a run heavy drive with a Carter George touchdown. Just before the half, Tomasso connected with Kolsen Keathley to extend the Waverly lead to 21.

In the 2nd half, Tomasso found Keathley again, this time for a 92-yard touchdown pass. Later in the 3rd quarter, Keathley added his 3rd score of the day on a direct snap and run, extending the Wolverines lead to 35. Early in the 4th, the Waverly offense came up big again with a touchdown pass to Xavier Watson.

With the dominant win over the state’s 3rd ranked team, 2nd ranked Waverly will head to their first ever state title game. Next Saturday, the Wolverines will take on Class C’s number 1 team, Fonda-Fultonville out of Section 2. Fonda-Fultonville advanced to the state final with a 33-7 win over O’Neil, on Saturday. The NYSPHSAA Class C Championship will be decided at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse at 6 p.m.