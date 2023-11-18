VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly football rolled past Adirondack, while Elmira’s late season run came to an end.

Waverly football cruised past Section III’s Adirondack and Elmira fell to Christian Brothers Academy in Saturday’s NYSPHSAA Regionals. The Wolverines picked up where they left off in the Section IV Class C title game, which was hosted at the same site, Vestal High School. Waverly powered out of the gates, jumping out to a 14-0 lead. Kolsen Keathley scored the first touchdown on a 63-yard run, then Payton Fravel added a 10-yard score to follow. Standout quarterback Joey Tomasso sustained a minor injury on the 2nd scoring drive, but would return after missing a few plays. Tomasso returned to the offense and delivered immediately with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Watson, putting the Wolverines up 21. With the lead, Waverly continued to pour on the points. Fravel rattled off a 40-yard touchdown run, which was followed by an 83-yard scoring connection from Tomasso to Jay Pipher. Waverly would add 3 more touchdowns from Watson, Braden White, and Seth Noto.

Waverly’s Payton Fravel runs in his 2nd touchdown of the game.

Thanks to the huge day on offense and a near shutout on defense, Waverly earned the 49-8 win. The win propels the Class C champs back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011. The Wolverines will aim to bring their high powered offense to Cicero-North Syracuse High School, next Saturday at noon for a matchup with Salamanca. The Section VI champions will enter the game, fresh off of a 21-13 win over Le Roy.

In Class AA, Elmira fell to the Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy out of Section III, 49-20. The Express responded to an early score from CBA, with an Amir Williams rushing touchdown. Unfortunately for Elmira, CBA would stop the 2-point try. With just under 30 seconds left in the half, Elmira would get another score from Williams and a 2-point conversion, but CBA had previously extended their lead. Christian Brothers extended their lead again in the 3rd quarter, jumping ahead, 35-14. In the 4th, Elmira’s Evan Garvin added a rushing touchdown on a QB keeper, but the CBA offense proved to be too strong. Christian Brothers Academy picked up the win 49-20 to advance to the state semifinals. Meanwhile, Elmira finishes their season with a 5-6 record and the Section IV Class AA title.

Elmira’s Amir Williams breaks loose for a big gain. The standout returned to the backfield for the Express after an injury early in the season, scoring 2 touchdowns.

Stick with 18 Sports, as the Waverly Wolverines and Tioga Tigers continue to pursue a NYSPHSAA football title.