Waverly football outlasted Chenango Forks 30-21, in a high scoring battle to claim another section title at Vestal High School, on Saturday. With the win, the Wolverines advance to the the NYSPHSAA Tournament, to face the Section III champion, on Saturday at noon. The quarterfinal matchup will take place at Vestal High School.

In the Section IV title game, Waverly stormed out of the gate with a passing touchdown from Joey Tomasso to Xavier Watson. Later in the half, Chenango Forks’ Chris Boyle and Waverly’s Tomasso would each score, setting the tally at 14-7. To end the half, Boyle added his 2nd score of the day, tying the game. In the 3rd quarter, Waverly’s defense opened up, forcing a Forks 3 and out, which was followed up by a 43-yard touchdown run from Payton Fravel. With 6:34 left in the game, the Blue Devils evened up the score with a 3rd touchdown from Boyle. Four minutes later, Waverly took the lead back with another touchdown from Tomasso. Leading 28-21, the Wolverines pounced on a botched kickoff return, getting 2 points for a safety and clinching the win, 30-21.

Waverly quarterback, Joey Tomasso emphasized after the game, that another Class C title was something the Wolverines set out to win.

“It was about our heart and passion, said Tomasso. We really wanted it. It was something we had been talking about since the middle of summer. We really came out and proved that we wanted it.”

Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller echoed Tomasso, and shared the team’s excitement to return to Vestal for their first game of the state tournament.

“We have a lot of confidence, said Miller. We went into this round last year and didn’t play well, but we are just going to have another great week of preparation. We kind of get to play at home, in our back yard, so to be familiar with that will help it be a good week.”

