Wellsboro/Towanda football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Friday’s homecoming football game between Towanda and Wellsboro has been canceled at the request of Towanda due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Thursday, the Towanda Area School District reported three cases of COVID-19 at their Jr/Sr high school.

Wellsboro will hold their homecoming parade beginning at 5:00 pm and the homecoming dance on Saturday evening.

The Hornets will play a replacement game on Saturday, October 9 at Port Alleghany (2-3) with kick-off at 1:00 pm. Wellsboro is 1-3 this year and coming off a shutout loss to Canton. Their next game next weekend is scheduled to be played in Wyalusing.

The Black Knights are 0-6 this year and were shut out in three consecutive games against Canton, Athens, and Milton. Their next scheduled game is set for Oct. 15 vs Troy.

According to the CDC, Bradford County currently has 196 active cases of COVID-19 with a 14.06 percent positivity rate and only a 43.5 percent vaccination rate. There are 28 residents listed as “new hospital admission.”

Tioga County has 141 active cases with a 9.47 percent positivity rate and a 44.8 percent vaccination rate. Ten residents are listed as new hospital admissions.