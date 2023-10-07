ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back with another great night of action on the gridiron.

The 18 Sports Blitz returned for another week of football action. In Section IV Corning, Horseheads, Waverly and Tioga all earned big wins. In the NTL, Troy stayed perfect while Wyalusing beat Wellsboro. On the Section V gridiron, Hornell and Haverling both fell on the road. A full look at the local scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Football:

Corning 28 – Union-Endicott 14

Vestal 27 – Elmira 0

Horseheads 58 – Binghamton 20

#1 Tioga 49 – #12 SVEC 7

#8 Waverly 56 – Schuyler Storm 6

Owego 22 – Norwich 19

Bishop Grimes 16 – Edison 8

Section V Football:

Lyons/Sodus 34 – Hornell 16

Letchworth 32 – Haverling 0

NTL Football:

Troy 37 – Towanda 0

Wyalusing 21 – Wellsboro 6

Northwest Area 44 – Sayre 28

Section IV Girl’s Soccer:

Horseheads 3 – Ithaca 0

Chenango Valley 6 – Waverly 0

Section IV Girl’s Volleyball:

Elmira 3 – Edison 0

NCAA Division I Football (FCS):

#19 Harvard 41 – Cornell 21

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on local high school sports in the Twin Tiers.

