ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Canton football stays unbeaten in Wellsboro, while Haverling falls at home.

In a two game high school football slate, Canton beats Wellsboro to stay undefeated, while Livonia gets a win over Haverling. Thursday night was no different than the rest of the week for Canton football. The Warriors followed up 2 big wins with a 41-6 victory over Wellsboro. Despite an early challenge from the Hornets, the Warriors powered to the win much in part to a huge first half effort from running back Michael Davis. Davis scored 3 touchdowns in the first half, including a 58-yard run. The standout back totaled well over 100 yards on the day and capped off the game with a receiving score.

Next up for Canton is a 1 p.m. match up with Towanda, on Saturday, September 16th. For Wellsboro, the Hornets will travel to Athens for a Friday, 7 p.m. match up.

In Section V, Livonia defeated Haverling 35-12 much in part to a high powered offensive effort from the Bulldogs. Quarterback Jackson Trubia gave the Rams defense fits, launching deep passes for several scores. Trubia’s night under center can be highlighted by 2 deep passes for touchdowns to Owen and Kyle Weterrings. Haverling will look for their first win next Saturday, as they travel to Dundee for a game with Penn Yan/Dundee.

Outside of football, multiple high school girls teams picked up big wins. Results of all of the games are listed below:

NTL Football:

Canton 41 – Wellsboro 6

Section V Football:

Livonia 35 – Haverling 12

Section IV Girls Soccer:

Horseheads 3 – Maine-Endwell 0

Section IV Girls Volleyball:

Corning 3 – Johnson City 0

Maine-Endwell 3 – Elmira 0

Horseheads 3 – Union-Endicott 0

Windsor 3 – Waverly 1

Stick with 18 Sports for more on local high school sports in Section IV, V, and the NTL.

