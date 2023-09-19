CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – High school volleyball and soccer took over the Twin Tiers with several thrilling games.

On the high school volleyball scene, Corning maintained their perfect regular season record after an early charge from Horseheads. In Elmira, the Express won a thrilling back and forth battle with Ithaca. In high school soccer, the Horseheads, Elmira Notre Dame, and Tioga girls picked up wins, while Elmira fell to Susquehanna Valley in overtime. A full look at the Tuesday soccer and volleyball scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Girl’s Volleyball:

Corning 3 – Horseheads 1

Elmira 3 – Ithaca 2

Waverly 3 – Norwich 0

NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball:

Wells College 3 – Elmira College 2

Section IV Girl’s Soccer:

Horseheads 4 – Union-Endicott 0

Susquehanna Valley 1 – Elmira 0 – Final/OT

Tioga 2 – Odessa-Montour 0

Elmira Notre Dame 6 – SVEC 3

Section IV Boy’s Soccer:

Chenango Valley 5 – Waverly 0

NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer:

Susquehanna University 3 – Elmira College 1

NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer:

Cornell 2 – #7 Syracuse 1

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on local soccer and volleyball in the Twin Tiers.