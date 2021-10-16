18 Sports Blitz: Friday night scores and highlights 10/15

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back with a packed slate of games. The 18 Sports team of Andy Malnoske, Nick Ketter, and George Stockburger take you through all of the madness!

The Twin Tiers saw plenty of action on Friday night. Top-ranked Tioga stayed unbeaten, Corning and Elmira went on the road, Elmira Notre Dame honored past champions, plus a STAC soccer championship was decided.

Take a look at your local scores from around the area.

Section IV Football:

#16 Union-Endicott 41 – #19 Elmira 14

Corning 42 – Vestal 14

#10 Waverly 25 – Seneca Indians 19

#1 Tioga 40 – #11 Harpusville/Afton 0

8-Man Football

Elmira Notre Dame 42 – Unadilla Valley 22

NTL Football

Canton 34 – Athens 10

Troy 30 – Towanda 6

North Penn/Mansfield 20 – Line Mountain 6

STAC Girls Soccer Championship

Corning 1 – Chenango Valley 0

For more scores and highlights from around the area follow 18 Sports on air and online at mytwintiers.com/sports.