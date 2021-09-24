18 Sports Blitz: Haverling & Hornell renew rivalry

(WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back with high school football highlights from across the Twin Tiers, starting with the return of a rivalry game in Steuben County.

The Hornell Red Raiders hosted the Haverling Rams on Homecoming night but couldn’t come away with their third win of the season. Haverling’s offense put up 24 points in the first half on the road en route to the 30-0 win over Hornell.

Check out the extended highlights from the first half in Hornell.

Here are some other scores from across the Twin Tiers tonight.

Elmira Express 47 – Owego Indians 0

Seneca Indians 27 – Oneonta 6

Athens 46 – Wyalusing 6

Muncy 35 – Sayre 8

North Penn/Mansfield 34 – Towanda 7

Canton 42 – Northwest 0

In Section V boys soccer the Haverling-Bath Rams beat Le Roy 5-1 thanks to a Keefer Calkin hat trick.

Saturday is a busy day for football across the Twin Tiers with Edison 8-man football hosting Trumansburg at 1:30 p.m. Horseheads and Corning are in action on the road while Troy hosts Wellsboro in NTL action.

Local college football, Mansfield Sprint Football hosts Penn as the Mounties look to go 2-0 on Homecoming night.