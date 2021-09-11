18 Sports Blitz: High school football highlights from across the Twin Tiers; Elmira College honors Pat Thompson

(WETM) – High school football returned across the Twin Tiers on Friday night as teams from across the region came together for another night under the lights.

Here are the scores from across the Twin Tiers:

Horseheads 20 – Vestal 0

Seneca Indians 35 – Chenango Valley 12

Corning 47 – Ithaca 7

Waverly 35 – Owego 0

Sayre 63- CMVT 14

Troy 35 – Central Columbia 7

Canton 21 – South Williamsport 7

Bald Eagle 50 – North-Penn Mansfield 7

Athens 35 – Towanda 0

Cowanesque Valley 15 – Northwest 14

Tioga 56 – Sidney 3

Livonia 28 – Haverling 20

Hornell 6 – Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 0

Also on Friday night Elmira College honored long-time administrator and coach Pat Thompson with the unveiling of Pat Thompson Court prior to the women’s volleyball game.

18 Sports has also confirmed that the City of Elmira and Elmira Pioneers owner Robbie Nichols have reached a five-year deal to keep the Pioneers at Dunn Field. The deal still must be approved by the Elmira City Council on Sept. 13.