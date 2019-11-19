18 Sports Commentary – Elmira girls basketball signings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a week to remember for Elmira girls basketball.

Three friends, three teammates have helped the Express reach an elite level. Two standouts, Kiara Fisher and Zaria Demember-Shazer, signed their national letters of intent to play major college basketball.

On Friday, Fisher made it official by signing her letter of intent to play at Syracuse University. Her best friend, Zaria, signed to play hoops at D-I Marist College on Sunday. Next in line will be fellow teammate and friend, Morgan Gentile.

18 Sports look back on the bond of the game and trials each have had going into this season with a special 18 Sports Commentary.

Take a look at the pride of the Express.