ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special 18 Sports Commentary on a remarkable start to the sports week.

A total of three no-hitters were thrown by pitchers on three different teams. On Monday, Elmira Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over S-VE/Candor. Stewart, the future pitcher at George Mason University, struck out a staggering 20 batters.

And a day late, Horseheads Megan Wolf threw a no-hitter in softball for the Blue Raiders in their 3-0 win over U-E. It was the first varsity start for Wolf who also struck out six batters.

Corning threw a no-hitter of their own in a 14-0 drubbing of visiting Binghamton. Peyton Sullivan, Daphne Sherman, Jillian Austin, and Anya Beres threw a combined no-hitter for the Hawks, who are the defending New York State Class AA Champions from 2019.

In this commentary, we dive into the excellence that is local baseball and softball to start the year. Three no-hitters in two days is something we may never see again in the Twin Tiers.